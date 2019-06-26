Mostly Dry & Hot to End the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We'll expect a hot and mostly dry end to the week, so most won't have to worry about any rain on Thursday or Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s,. For the weekend, the rain coverage will be higher with Saturday being the wettest day with a coverage around 40-60%, mainly along and south of Highway 80. Sunday I think the coverage will drop, but it should still be a little higher than what we will see on Thursday and Friday. With more clouds and rain around, highs should back off to the upper 80s and lower 90s over the weekend. With 4th of July week coming up, our temperatures will continue their rise - expect mid to upper 90s, plenty of humidity, and not much in the way of rain chances with the coverage next week in the 10-20% range on most days. Wednesday of next week may feature a slightly better chance of some showers.