Multiple free HIV testing stations to set up in Columbus, Americus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thursday, June 27 in National HIV Testing Day and multiple health organizations in Columbus and Americus will be taking part.
“People who test positive for HIV can take medicines to keep themselves healthy and to greatly reduce their chance of passing HIV to others,” says Stephen Chambers, HIV Prevention Coordinator, for District Clinical Services for the West Central Health District. “But the only way to know for sure is to get tested.”
The West Central Health District Prevention offices will be providing free, quick and confidential testing in two locations:
- Columbus Health Department, located at 2100 Comer Ave., from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Walgreen’s, located at 2510 Wynnton Rd. in Columbus, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
New Horizons Behavioral Health will be at the Columbus Library on Macon Rd. from June 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The Sumter County Health Department, located 1601 North Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. in Americus, will also be providing testing from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
No appointment is needed to get tested.
You can also learn about risk factors and find out if you are at a higher risk of contracting the disease.
