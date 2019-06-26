Settlement reached in case of 13-year-old body slammed in MCSD classroom

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A settlement has been reached in a civil lawsuit filed by the mother of a 13-year-old who was body slammed inside an alternative school classroom.
A behavioral specialist body slammed Montravious Thomas at the AIM Alternative School in 2016, resulting in Thomas’ leg being amputated.
Mentoring and Behavioral Services has settled the case for an undisclosed amount, pending approval by the Muscogee County Probate Court.
Thomas, however, will not be able to claim the money involved in the settlement until he turns 18 years old.
