Suspect wanted in Columbus for burglary at business on 7th Ave.

***PRESS RELEASE*** Case Number: 19-013437 Date: 5-20-2019 Location: Active Pest Control (2020 7th Avenue) Offense: Burglary On 5-20-19 between the hours on 0055 and 0100 an unknown suspect broke into Active Pest Control located at 2020 7th Ave. The suspect is seen on video entering the business through the back door and walking through the business. The suspect is believed to hang out in the area of where the burglary occurred. The suspect is a unknown black male, wearing dark pants and a blue buttoned up shirt. The suspect appears to be bald and possibly wearing glasses. If you have any information as to the identity of the individual in the attached video please contact Detective A. Sinquefield at (706) 225-4325 of the Burglary and Theft Unit at (706) 653-3424. Thank you for your assistance!