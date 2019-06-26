Suspect wanted in Columbus for burglary at business on 7th Ave.

By Olivia Gunn | June 26, 2019 at 5:24 PM EDT - Updated June 26 at 5:24 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in Columbus for burglary at a business.

The burglary happened May 20 at Active Pest Control located in the 2000 block of 7th Avenue.

According to the Columbus Police Department, a male suspect was seen on video entering the business through the back door. The suspect appears to be bald with glasses and was wearing dark pants and a blue buttoned up shirt.

Police say the suspect is believed to frequent the area where the burglary happened.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4325 or 706-653-3424.

