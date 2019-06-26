40th annual Purple and Gold Golf Tournament takes on long-time organizer’s name

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 40th annual Purple and Gold Golf Tournament is taking on the name of one of its long-time organizers, Robert Anderson.
The annual tournament, put on by Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, raises money to give scholarships to young people in the community.
Over the 40 years of the tournament, they have been able to give away more than $500,000 in scholarships, according to Anderson who has been involved in 37 of the 40 tournament fundraisers.
This year’s Robert L. Anderson Purple and Gold Golf Tournament will be held at Bull Creek Golf Course on June 29 and 30 at 8:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The entry fee is $125 and the deadline to register is June 28.
