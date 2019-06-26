Veteran told to leave hospital in Warm Springs for bringing service dog inside

WARM SPRINGS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man in Warm Springs, Georgia says he wants action taken after he was removed from a rehabilitation institution because of his service dog.
“I’m a vet and I’ve got a qualified trained service dog,” says Joe Stewart.
Stewart says he’s had his dog, Smoky, for the past three years. He needs him because of his anxiety, COPD breathing problems, and heart trouble.
“If I have trouble breathing, Smoky alerts me. He’s awakened me in the middle of the night if I have trouble breathing while sleeping. I also have back problems,” Stewart explains.
He says he’s never had a problem visiting places with Smoky until he visited his friend, who is going through rehabilitation for brain surgery. He says he was told by a doctor to leave the building for having a dog inside with him.
“I wasn’t mad at the patient, I wasn’t mad at the hospital. I was upset because of the services my dog can perform for people,” says Stewart.
He says he has documentation and support from the ADA for his dog to always be with him for medical and other reasons, but he’s now hoping something can be done to hold the doctor accountable. A representative with the hospital sent this statement:
Smoky is a service dog. Stewart says he’s not interested in taking legal action. He says he is wanting people to be more aware and open to service dogs.
“I did not want to file a lawsuit against this hospital. This hospital does great things for a lot of people. I do want to help veterans with their support dogs for legal reasons and legal rights. I want to be able to take my dog and help the people in need of help,” Stewart explains.
According to the Americans with Disabilities Act, only two questions can be asked when it comes to a service animal:
- What work is that animal trained to perform?
- Is the animal required because of a disability?
Stewart says he went above and beyond to show the documentation but was asked even more questions.
He says he hopes he can visit his friend soon.
