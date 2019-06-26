18-wheeler overturns on hwy. 110 in East Alabama

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Traffic was slowed in East Alabama this morning after an 18-wheeler rolled over in Bullock County.
Authorities say the one-vehicle accident happened around 5:00 a.m. this morning along Ala. highway 110.
The driver of the truck was transported to Baptist South Hospital by helicopter. There is no word on his condition.
Pictures of the scene show the 18-wheeler overturned in a ditch, with its content spilling out onto the roadway.
There is no word yet on what could have caused it the accident.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.