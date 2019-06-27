Bus riders complain of more Metra air conditioning problems and breakdowns in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many people rely on public transportation to get around Columbus.
Some Metra bus riders are riding without air conditioning, which is an even bigger problem in the summer heat.
Metra says every year around this time, they run into these issues with the air conditioning and with some of the buses being so old, they could fix it one day and it go right back out the next.
Metra currently has 18 buses that run on their fixed route service on a daily basis and nine buses that run on their para-transit routes.
Rosa Evans, director of Metra, says as of last Thursday, they have about 8 buses they are working without air conditioning.
“Buses are running everyday six days a week 15, 16, 17 hours a day non-stop. So, when you have the doors opening and closing, you’re going to have the compressors and air conditioner working over time,”said Evans.
Some buses are even breaking down and having to be towed.
Riders say this is their only means of transportation and they hope something is done soon.
“It’s very hot and the only way I have to get around is through the bus. When there’s no air on, it’s just as bad as standing outside," said Jimmy Barber, a Metra bus rider.
“They got the windows open at the top when you first get on the bus and everybody starts screaming ‘uh oh, uh oh.’ As long as the bus is moving, you get a hot breeze but other than that, it’s just hot and I got congestive heart failure. I almost had to get off,”said Ray Bradley, another Metra bus rider.
On Metra’’ fixed routes, a rider can get on and off as they please if they get too hot.
A para-transit route is where someone calls and requests a ride to a particular destination that could become a pro-longed period of time.
Evans says when it gets too hot on a para-transit route, they go above and beyond to make sure that people are safe, especially those with disabilities.
“When we have a situation where it’s hot on a bus for para-transit, we send staff out of the office, staff supervisors, and the transit manager will go and transport in a van or in a car to get the person off of a hot bus,”said Evans.
Evans says they have purchased four new buses and waiting on three more. The city has approved for them to purchase four more buses in 2020.
Evans says they are extremely short staffed and are constantly looking to hire mechanics and people with their commercial driver’s license.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.