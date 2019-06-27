Columbus Animal Control to host pet adoption event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Animal Control will host an adoption event on Saturday, June 29.
Animal Control is encouraging the public to come out from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to meet and greet animals. There are 23 dogs up for adoption. Cats can also be adopted.
The “Freedom, Liberty, & Homes for All” event will be held at the Animal Control building located next to Paws Humane on Milgen Road. The event includes photos, treats, and fun for the whole family.
"With 40 runts, we depend on our rescues to help us find these babies a home,” said Beth Gaskin, volunteer coordinator for Animal Control. “We depend on the public, so we don't ever want to find ourselves in a situation where we're completely full. So, that's why we want to stay ahead of the game and we want to make sure that we can get animals out and get them into a safe loving home."
The adoption fee is $25 for spayed and neutered animals, and $75 if animals have not been spayed and are unneutered.
