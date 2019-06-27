Columbus police release surveillance video of suspect at Active Pest Control

Columbus police release surveillance video of suspect at Active Pest Control
Columbus police release surveillance video of burglary at Active Pest Control (Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Alex Jones | June 27, 2019 at 5:08 PM EDT - Updated June 27 at 5:08 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for a suspect seen in surveillance video allegedly burglarizing Active Pest Control.

The video shows a man come into the business in the 2000 block of 7th Ave. through the back door between 12:55 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. on May 20.

The suspect can be seen walking through the business.

He was last seen wearing dark pants and a blue buttoned up shirt. He appears to be bald and possibly wearing glasses.

He is believed to hang out in the area where the burglary occurred.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the CPD Burglary and Theft Unit at (706) 653-3424.

