Georgia man arrested for 20K theft in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - One Georgia man finds himself across state lines and behind bars today after police say he helped steal over $20,000 worth of electronics in east Alabama.
On Tuesday, Officers with the Auburn Police Department arrested 24-year old Anthony D. O’Neal on Felony warrants.
O’Neal, an Atlanta native, is charged with Burglary 3rd degree, Theft of Property First degree, and Criminal Mischief First degree.
Officials say the arrest was the result of an investigation into a business burglary in the 1600 block of East University Drive that occurred in April of 2018. Police say the Individuals forced entry into the business after it closed, and stole over $20,000 worth of electronic devices.
An investigation, along with video surveillance obtained by police, resulted in O’Neal being identified as a suspect. O’Neal was quickly arrested and transported to the Lee County Jail where he remains in custody on an $11,000 bond.
Officials say the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated. Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest updates.
