Lane closures expected on North Donahue Drive in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Heads up to drivers in East Alabama- A portion of North Donahue Drive will be closed this week for minor construction.
Auburn City officials say the work will take place at the entrance to the Woodward Oaks Subdivision on North Donahue Drive. The project is expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. on June 27th and finish by the end of the day.
Only one lane of traffic will be closed at a time and flaggers will be in place to direct traffic around the paving.
Motorists are advised to exercise caution in the area.
