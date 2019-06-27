Man charged in deadly motorcycle accident on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is facing charges in a deadly crash that left a motorcyclist dead in Columbus.
Cory Wright is charged with second-degree vehicular homicide along with traffic charges in the accident that claimed the life of 56-year-old Mark Zitovich.
The accident happened June 12 on Veterans Parkway near the intersection of Talbotton Road. Wright was driving the Ford F-150 truck that was involved in the accident.
Wright appeared in Recorder’s Court Thursday and posted bond. His case was bound over to State Court.
