Nearly 40,000 fireworks recalled ahead of Fourth of July

A little too much bang for the buck

By Ed Payne | June 27, 2019 at 11:33 AM EDT - Updated June 27 at 12:38 PM

(Gray News) – Tens of thousands of fireworks are being recalled for packing too big of a bang.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the “overloaded fireworks can result in a greater than expected explosion, posing explosion and burn hazards to consumers.”

The recalls include consumer fireworks brands under dozens of product names. All were made in China.

The recalled products are marketed by:

The CPSC says consumers should return these products for a full refund.

