Russell County Sheriff offering 5K reward for information on Engineering Complex theft

SEALE, Ala. (WTVM) - Authorities in Russell County are asking for the public’s help in solving a recent large scale theft.
Authorities say the incident occurred in the early morning hours of June 23rd at the Russell County Engineering Complex on Poorhouse Road.
The following items were stolen:
- Yellow 2012 Caterpillar 430 Backhoe
- White 2006 International 4300 Dump truck
- White 2008 Ford F350 crew cab truck with flatbed
- Big Tex 7x14 tandem axle trailer
- Trail King 26′ tandem axle trailer
- 2 John Deere zero turn mowers
- Misc. smaller equipment
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the subjects responsible.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to please contact investigator Allen Newman at 334-664-9856.
