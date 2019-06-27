Sidewalk, parking closes along South College Street in Auburn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Auburn University students may need to find a new route to some of their classes soon.
Part of the sidewalk and parking along South College Street has been closed to allow for construction of Ingram Hall.
City officials say the work is expected to last through September 2nd.
The front entrance to Ingram Hall on South College Street will remain open. Pedestrians coming from the sides of the hall will be detoured around the back of the building to allow for travel through the area.
