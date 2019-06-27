Some Morning Clouds Followed by More Hot Sunshine!

Certainly won’t feel cool this afternoon as highs climb into the low-mid 90s, and we can expect more of the same for tomorrow. A mix of sun and clouds through the end of the work with only a 10-20% chance of a few isolated thundershowers. By the weekend, another disturbance moving through the Valley will up rain coverage to 30-40% for Saturday and Sunday, with the former looking like the day more likely to see some wet weather around. It won’t be raining all day long though, so just have the WTVM Weather app handy to notify you of any showers or storms around your area. Next week looks to start off on the hot and dry side as a ridge of high pressure builds in over the Southeast. Highs will soar into at least the mid 90s with feels like temperatures back in the triple digit territory. Rain chances look pretty slim (10-30%) until we get past the 4th of July.