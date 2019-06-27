Stars of Lifetime’s “Bring It!” bring dance battle tour to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The stars of Lifetime’s hit show “Bring It!” are making a stop on their dance battle tour in the Fountain City.
“Bring It!” documents the lives of Dianna Williams and The Dancing Dolls, a competition dance team from Mississippi.
The group is now on tour and Williams says this is a tour you don’t want to miss.
The interactive, fan-based tour features The Dancing Dolls entertaining you, but you just might get an opportunity to join the show!
Williams says that she goes down into the crowd to grab fans to join them on stage to become part of the entertainment.
The show features both current dancers with the team and alumni who have come back to join the fun.
The Columbus stop on the tour is happening at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts on Friday, June 28 at 8:00 p.m., but you better wear comfortable clothes because this is one show you won’t want to stay in your seat for!
Click here to purchase tickets.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.