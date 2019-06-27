Summertime Pattern Continues

Friday is looking like a carbon copy of today, with a mix of sun & clouds, a stray storm or two in the afternoon or evening, and hot conditions. Heading into this weekend, there will be a better chance of some storms Saturday, as a weak disturbance traverses the area, which is welcome as it’s the only way we’ll cool off this time of the year. Looking ahead, high pressure will build in starting Sunday, and into the early parts of next week. This means lower rain chances, and high temps soaring into the mid 90s! The high will break down a bit later next week allowing rain chances to increase for the 2nd half of next week, including the 4th of July. Nothing significant, just enough of a chance of rain in the afternoon to cool us off.