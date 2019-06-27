Verdict reached in trial of 2017 Curry St. burglary turned murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus jury has reached a verdict in the trial of three teenagers accused of killing a man in 2017.
The three defendants, Marquez Clayton, now 19, Ladarius Render, now 18, and Kevonta Daniels, now 16, are accused of burglarizing Kenneth Moore’s home when he returned to the residence and was shot.
Clayton has been found not guilty on all charges. He was facing charges of malice murder, felony murder, burglary and aggravated assault.
Render has been found not guilty on charges of malice murder and one count of theft by taking. He has been found of guilty on charges of felony murder, burglary, four counts of aggravated assault, one count of theft by taking and theft by receiving.
Daniels has been found not guilty on charges of malice murder. He has been found guilty on charges of felony murder, burglary, four counts of aggravated assault, three counts of theft by taking and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Sentencing for Render and Daniels will be held Aug. 22 at 9:00 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.