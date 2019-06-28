Ala. man in wheelchair helps clean up his neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While most of us sleep, Clover Moore is waking up to do volunteer work in his neighborhood.
Moore does whatever he can to help the maintenance department in the public housing community of Harris Homes Apartments. Oh, and he does the work from his wheelchair.
“I love my community and beside cleanliness is close to God," said Moore. “I’m an over comer and I can still get around so why not do what I can to help out my neighbor’s.”
For more than 20 years Moore has been raking leaves, sweeping up trash whatever is needed to be done. He says God has given him this job and he will do it for as long as he can.
