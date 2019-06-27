Auburn baseball finishes season in Top 10

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - With Vanderbilt clinching their second College World Series title Wednesday night, the college baseball season has officially come to an end, which means final rankings have been released.
The Auburn Tigers finished as a consensus top 10 team in the polls after their first trip to the CWS in 22 years.
Even though Auburn did not win a game in Omaha, voters were still impressed with the Tigers’ season.
The team was ranked No. 8 in the Collegiate Baseball and NCBWA polls, which is tied for third-highest final ranking in program history according to Auburn Athletics.
They finished at No. 9 in the Baseball America, DI Baseball, Perfect Game and USA Today polls.
Auburn reached the CWS by defeating No. 3 Georgia Tech in the Atlanta Regional, and then beat No. 14 North Carolina in the Chapel Hill Super Regional.
Some Auburn players feel they still have work to do and hope to lead the Tigers back to Omaha next season.
Starters Edouard Julien and Jack Owen recently announced they are returning to the team after being selected in the Major League Baseball draft.
The Tigers lost two seniors to graduation and three other players to the MLB draft. They finished the season with a 38-28 record.
