Columbus law enforcement warning parents of increase in gang violence during the summer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Law enforcement officials say gangs and and gang violence are on the rise across Georgia.
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says gang activity is expected to spike this summer and now is the time recruiters are on the prowl for young scouts. But former gang member Jerome Lawson says today’s recruiting is a different dynamic from long ago.
Lawson is a Columbus native and owns the food truck, Twsited Skillet. He was a former gang member.
“It wasn’t like it is now," said Lawson. "It was more like a brotherhood and it’s a brotherhood now, but we weren’t doing some of the things you see happening now. It was more like community things. We were just young kids calling ourselves by a name,” says Lawson.
Lawson joined a gang at 16years old and spent 10 years in prison for committing an armed robbery.
While behind bars, Lawson chose to make a life change and took culinary classes.
Now, he’s living out his dreams of becoming a chef and an entrepreneur.
“I just did a lot to enhance me, so when I got out, I wouldn’t be the same man. When I came home, I addressed my family about a food business and eventually I got hurt on a job and got a settlement, and I put that money towards my vision. I’ve been knocking on the door of food trucks ever since, and I went from a mobile trailer to this truck right here,” says Lawson.
According to Sgt. Jeremy Haddaway with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, there are 1,500 validated gang members in Columbus.
He also says children typically join gangs around the age of 11 and here’s what parents need to watch out for.
“Any kind of patterns of activity whether it be hand signs, clicks going together doing certain chants, especially people that are taking their kids to visit parks,”said Haddaway.
He says the biggest tools they are using is social media to recruit teens into Columbus’ hybrid gangs.
“The hot ones that we are seeing a lot is going to be Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and on YouTube. A lot of video shoots are being made in the Columbus area that we are seeing popping up on YouTube,” said Haddaway.
Haddaway says this is not just a law enforcement issue and it’s going to take the community coming together to stop the gang violence.
