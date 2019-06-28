Columbus police investigating shooting on Parkchester Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are currently on the scene of a shooting on Parkchester Dr.
According to police, a 23-year-old man was walking along Parkchester Dr. when am SUV pulled up next to him and began firing shots out of the window.
He was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment of his injuries where he is currently in critical condition.
News Leader 9 has a crew on scene working to learn more information as it becomes available.
This is a developing story. Keep with News Leader 9 on air and online for the latest updates.
