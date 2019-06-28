Garbage pickup times change, offices close in Opelika for Independence Day

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Next week, people around the country will celebrate the birth of our nation as Independence Day rolls around.
There are some city services and offices that will be closed for the holiday, however.
The Opelika Sportsplex will be open from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 4.
All City of Opelika offices will be closed on Thursday, July 4 and Friday, July 5.
The Lewis Cooper, Jr. Memorial Library, Opelika Sportsplex and Covington Rec Center will operate normal business hours on Friday, July 5. The Denson Rec Center, however, will be closed on Friday, July 5.
The garbage route typically run on Thursdays will instead be run on Wednesday, July 3.
The Environmental Services Department will not pick up on Thursday, July 4 or Friday, July 5.
