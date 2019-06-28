GBI urging judges to create more treatment options for juveniles

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Leaders from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) said prison should not be the only resort for kids who commit gang violence in South Georgia.
They said more alternatives should be considered.
Right now, the GBI is making a strong push for all juvenile courts to adopt more treatment-based programs. Vic Reynolds, the GBI director, believes these programs could actually make a huge difference in a child’s life.
“I don’t think that you should throw somebody away because they messed up a little bit. I think they need guidance,” said Terry Madlock, a resident.
Instead of going straight to jail, Madlock believes another alternative should be given to kids who commit crimes for the first time.
“The last thing we need to do to some juveniles is lock them up. We need to see if we could get them into treatment. We need to see if we could give them other options,” said Reynolds.
Reynolds said in Cobb County, prosecutors already started a plan. He said they’ve have seen success in children.
“We started a gang accountability court. Accountability courts are successfully in drug rehabilitation. They’re successful in mental health,” said Reynolds.
And criminal street gang members as well. But for people who consistently commit gang crimes, Madlock feels there should be a greater punishment.
“If you keep doing the same thing over three or four times, then you need to go somewhere, you need a harder lesson to learn,” said Madlock. “Sometimes, you run across even juvenile offenders that the only circumstance, the only disposition you can have is for them to be locked up.”
Madlock thinks prison should only be the last resort, as rehabilitation could give kids a brand new life.
“They could be the mayor, the governor, the president. He could become really somebody. A little guidance!” said Madlock.
Reynolds said he was a part of the rehabilitation program in Cobb County as a prosecutor when it launched. Now, he’s pleading for all juvenile judges in South Georgia to consider more rehabilitation methods immediately.
Leaders with an Albany counseling and consulting firm said they’re providing aid to children convicted of crimes.
And they are partnering with the Dougherty County Juvenile Court System to do it.
Coaches at Nova Counseling and Consulting Services said they attend nearly every child court case to provide outside resources.
Dr. Tracy Knighton said they give trauma assessments, group and individual counseling and partner children with mentors.
“I’m invited to attend court hearings for children and Judge Solomon works closely with me. He includes me in some cases to ask if I will provide counseling services for those children,” said Knighton.
Knighton is also a behavioral health specialist for the Dougherty County School System. She said her outside practice assists children from 7-years-old to older adults.
Nova Counseling and Consulting Services is located at 706 Baldwin Drive.
