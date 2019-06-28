Harris County residents concerned about potentially dangerous intersection

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A popular road is causing trouble for some drivers in Harris County. Near the intersection of Central Church Road and Manchester Expressway, residents say the grass is so tall they can not see oncoming traffic.
If you are sitting on Central Church Rd. facing Manchester Expy., going right toward Ellerslie is not really a problem. However, if you are trying to go left toward Columbus, it is very difficult to see past the grass.
The grass at the intersection where these two roads meet is causing Harris County drivers to have major concerns due to its potentially hazardous nature.
Franklin Henderson lives just about one mile away and has to travel through the intersection every time he leaves home. He said the unmowed grass could cause a major accident.
“It blocks the view of the traffic coming up the hill of Ellerslie where it’s very hard to see,” Henderson said.
Henderson said the unkempt areas cause particular concern for inexperienced drivers, like his daughter who just got her license and has not practiced enough to know what to do should a dangerous situation arise on the road.
“Prevention. Cut the grass before an accident," Henderson said. "We have one cross there in the intersection at Central Church on Manchester and I do not want to see a cross number two.”
Manchester Expy. is a state road, meaning the upkeep should be handled by the Georgia Department of Transportation. News Leader 9 reached out to see why the grass has not been cut, but has yet to hear back.
