High Rain Chances Saturday

Southeasterly winds will pump deep tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico tomorrow, which will substantially increase rain chances on Saturday. I don’t believe it will be a washout, however, scattered storms will be fire over central Georgia & Alabama Saturday afternoon, and persist into the evening hours. Good news is that we won’t be as hot with the higher cloud cover, with highs right around 90. Rain chances on Sunday look lower compared to Saturday as high pressure builds in, but there should be just enough moisture to squeeze out a few more storms. By Monday, high pressure will have a stranglehold on our weather, which will nearly eliminate rain chances Monday-Wednesday, and cause our highs to soar into the mid to upper 90s. High pressure breaks down by 4th of July, allowing for afternoon storms to return for the latter part of the week, and helping to knock down the heat a little bit.