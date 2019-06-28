“If you won’t stand up for someone like Destiny Nelson, you won’t ever stand up for anything,” reward increased for info on teen’s murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More than two years after a Columbus teenager was murdered, questions about her death remain unanswered.
17-year-old Destiny Nelson was found suffering from a gunshot wound at Bull Creek Apartments in January 2017. She died from her injuries at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
An investigation found that Nelson’s death came from a botched gang retaliation effort for the death of Dominique Horton on Jan. 5, 2017.
Columbus police say they have been running into the issues of “gang involvement” and “no snitching.”
All of the investigators believe that there are people in the community with information that could break the case.
Lt. Greg Touchberry said in a press release that “if you won’t stand up for someone like Destiny Nelson, then you won’t ever stand up for anything.”
The Columbus Police Department and the Homicide Unit also want to thank the Synovus Financial Corporation for providing the money to generate this reward.
Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives at (706) 225-4367.
