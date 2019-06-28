LaGrange man arrested for trafficking methamphetamine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One local man is behind bars after LaGrange Police say an extensive investigation revealed his role in trafficking methamphetamine in our area.
At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, the LaGrange Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit arrested Andrew “Andy” Stone for the offense of Trafficking Methamphetamine.
The arrest came after a traffic stop on Sylvan Drive where Stone was found to be in possession of approximately 5 ounces of Crystal Methamphetamine.
Police say the arrest of Stone is the result of an extensive multi-month-long investigation into the drug trafficking that Stone has been involved in for an extended period of time.
Stone was transported to and booked in the Troup County Jail. Police say more arrests in the case are possible.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at (706)883-2603 or to call Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000. Tips may also be submitted to the LaGrange Police Department via Facebook.
