LaGrange man stabbed multiple times in home, police investigate

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in LaGrange are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times in his home.
Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of New Franklin Rd. at approximately 6:30 a.m. on June 28 to find a man stabbed multiple times in the back.
Investigation found that he had been stabbed following an altercation at his home.
There is no word on his condition at this time.
No arrests have been made and there is no word on if police have developed any suspects.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact LPD at (706) 883-2603 or call Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.
