LaGrange Police search for suspect accused of shooting into occupied vehicle

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange Police are currently looking for one suspect after they say he shot into an occupied vehicle yesterday evening.
At approximately 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to the area of Lanett Avenue in reference to shots being fired.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with 2 men who reported that they had driven up to witness an altercation between a female and a white male with tattoos. They reportedly pulled over their vehicle to intervene, but the white male suspect got upset and fired multiple shots into their vehicle. He then fled the scene in a gray Ford Mustang.
After a brief investigation, the suspect was identified as Jacob Tarwater. Arrest warrants have been issued for Tarwater on charges including two counts of Aggravated Assault, two counts of Possession of a Firearm in Commission of Certain Crimes and one count of Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at (706)883-2603 or to call Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.
