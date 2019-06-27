New south Ala. food service distribution center to create 80 new jobs

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WSFA) - Food and Beverage Distribution Company, Ben E. Keith, plans to open an advanced food service distribution center in the town of New Brockton.
The $100 million investment will also serve as the company’s Southeast Regional Headquarters. The project will create 80 direct jobs over the next five years for the town of roughly 1,100.
“This will be a shot in the arm for the young people to retain them here,” said New Brockton Mayor Kathryn Holley. “They won’t leave town and they’ll have an opportunity to stay in New Brockton instead of having to go to the cities to get employment."
Mayor Holley says the company is working with local Enterprise State Community College to provide training opportunities for the coming tech jobs and CDL jobs that will be created through the facility opening.
The facility will be built off Highway 84 next to Boyd Farms. Holley says the town competed against other areas in Alabama and outside the state for the project, but the location in New Brockton was too good to pass up.
“There’ll be trucks coming in day and night once they get established. 84 is a main line to go everywhere in Alabama and Florida,” said Holley.
Holley says she hopes with the influx of traffic it will continue to help drive the economy in the small town by bringing a restaurant for drivers or a truck stop.
The truck driver entrance for the facility will be off County Road 516. A portion of that area will be decommissioned which will restrict traffic for non-employee drivers.
The facility will span 425,000 square feet and will be designed to accommodate future expansion up to one million square feet.
In a press release, the president of the company said:
“We are deeply committed to the communities of Alabama which we live, work, and serve and we look forward to many more years of shared success.”
Construction will begin in December and take about two years. The company also plans to expand its manufacturing facilities at Kelley Foods located in nearby Elba.
