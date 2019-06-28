Rain Chances Going Up This Weekend

Saturday looks like the day most likely to see some scattered storms, whereas coverage looks more hit-or-miss on Sunday (40-50% versus 20-30%). The start of next week (and July) looks dry in comparison with only a 10-20% rain chance at best each day through mid-week. A dome of heat building in over the South will boost highs each afternoon into the mid if not upper 90s and keep drier weather around. You may have a few pop-up showers and storms to contend with on the 4th, but otherwise looking partly sunny, hot, and humid. Heading into NEXT weekend, rain chances look more promising again—back in the 30-40% range at least.