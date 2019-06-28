Sonic Drive-In celebrates Muscogee Co. teachers with $15K donation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several teachers in Muscogee County were awarded contributions from Sonic Drive-In during Teacher Appreciation Month.
The restaurant celebrated thousands of teachers in May during its Limeades for Learning initiative, a partnership with nonprofit partner DonorChoose.org.
Sonic rewarded 11 entrepreneurial teacher lead-projects at five schools. Teachers received a combined amount of $15,914.
The funds are to help teachers obtain much-needed classroom supplies and learning resources.
The following Muscogee County teachers received contributions from Sonic:
- Diane Norris- Double Churches Elementary School
- Eric Crouch- Double Churches Elementary School
- Maria Berrios- G.W. Carver High School
- Bryce Meeks – Gentian Elementary School
- Jonathan Carmack- Jordan High School
- Kristan Macphail- Northside High School
“SONIC fans who love teachers responded incredibly during Teacher Appreciation Month and we were delighted to support 3,937 teachers and their students across the country,” said Christi Woodworth, vice president of public relations for SONIC. “Each year, teachers spend hundreds of their own dollars to support their students, and with Limeades for Learning, SONIC and our fans made that burden a bit lighter. We celebrate and thank teachers for the incredible work they do to bring learning to life in creative and fun ways for their students.”
Sonic dondated a total of $1.2 million matching donations to Sonic Teacher projects in May.
