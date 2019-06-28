Supreme Court rules gerrymandering no longer a role of federal courts

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There were two major rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday.
The high court decided that partisan gerrymandering of congressional and legislative districts is no longer the role of federal courts.
The decision leaves state officials free from federal court challenges to their plans to shape districts in ways that blatantly help their parties.
Two justices appointed by President Donald Trump were part of the conservative majority that prevailed in a 5-4 ruling that dealt a huge blow to efforts to combat the redrawing of district lines to benefit a particular party.
Dr. Fred Gordon, CSU Political Science Professor, said the ruling will have a major impact on 2020 elections.
"I think the ultimate loser is the American people,” said Gordon. “People want to believe that their vote counts, and people won't come out to vote. That’s the biggest concern."
In another ruling, the Supreme Court blocked Trump’s effort to put a citizenship question on the upcoming census, saying it needed more explanation. Trump tweeted the decision may cause the census to be delayed indefinitely.
