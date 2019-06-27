Tow truck driver honored for rescuing baby

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Andrea Harris is happy to make a difference in someone’s life. He doesn’t think of himself as a hero, but others sure do.
His drive down Highway 171 in the Mount Olive community changed from normal to an emergency when he spotted something glowing down an embankment last July.
"There was a car down a hill to my left as headed south, on fire and upside down,” Harris said.
Harris, a tow truck driver for Bambarger Wrecker Service, had just dropped off a vehicle in the area.
He went from helper to hero after a woman on the side of the road told Harris her son was trapped inside the car.
“I just did what I felt was necessary in the moment. I just know there was no way I was going to let that mother see her child burn in that car,” Harris continued.
He broke out the window with his bare hands and pulled the child to safety.
This week, the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission announced Harris would be one of 18 people chosen this year to be recognized for risking their life for saving or trying to save the lives of others.
“Just the nomination itself is surreal. But to actually win it is crazy. It's surreal you know,” Harris continued.
Throughout it all, Harris remained humble. "It’s pretty cool. Hopefully it will inspire other people to be better people,” he went on to say.
The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission is the third group to honor Andrea Harris with an award.
It’s still not clear when Harris will receive his award, but he has not been told they will send a representative to Alabama to present it to him.
