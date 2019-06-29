Columbus man pleads not guilty to child molestation and burglary charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man facing two felony charges appeared in court on Friday.
Joshua Anthony, 24, pleaded not guilty to felony child molestation and first-degree burglary charges.
Anthony allegedly broke into an apartment in August 2016 and molested a child.
The victim’s mother said she was awakened by barking of the family’s dog and her daughter’s screams. She said she entered her daughter’s bedroom and saw a man on top of her daughter. The victim’s mother said she chased the man out of her daughter’s room and out of the apartment.
Police said Anthony lived in the same apartment complex as the victim and entered the victim’s apartment through a living room window. Investors said the girl was able to identify Anthony from voice recognition and finger prints collected from the scene matched Anthony’s.
The case was bound over to Superior Court.
