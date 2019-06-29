Neighbors and Crime Stopper advocates in Columbus voice concerns of violence after Parkchester Dr. shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Neighbors and Crime Stopper advocates in Columbus are voicing concerns about violence that keeps reoccurring in the community.
Columbus police say a 23-year old man was walking down the street when a SUV pulled up next to him and began shooting at him. People in the Parkchester Drive neighborhood say the violence has to stop.
Columbus police were called to the scene around 1 p.m. Friday where they found the victim suffering from a gun shot wound.
Kendarius Mason lives close by and says he is uneasy about the nature of the shooting and the fact the victim was simply walking down the same streets that him and his children walk.
“I’m kind of worried about that. I’ll just be more safe and just tell people where I’m going, so if something happens, they will know where I was going or where I was at if something does happen to me,"says Mason.
Isaac Brown is a veteran. He is a Crime Stopper advocate through a group he formed called Community Citizens Service Watch. The group works hand in hand with local law enforcement.
He says we need to start having more conversations with our neighbors about what’s going on in the community.
“We have a serious problem as far as not wanting to get involved. We don’t want to get involved with crime and that’s one of the problems that we are having,”says Brown.
Brown says people tend to shy away from law enforcement when bad things happen but in reality, they are our friends.
“If you see something, say something. That’s very important. I don’t care if it’s in the grocery store, I don’t care if it’s at the service station, I don’t care if you’re walking down the street. If you see something going on that you think is out of order, you should call 911,”says Brown.
Mason says there could be an alternate solutions to all the killings and violent crime.
“At least shoot water guns at each other if you have beef with somebody, or just trying to make the city of Columbus great again”-says Mason.
Brown says they are gearing up for their annual night out with local law enforcement later this summer. He’s hopping that will spark conversations and get neighbors talking to each other about the violence in the community.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.