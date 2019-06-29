Opelika man killed in vehicle accident on Highway 431

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A one-vehicle accident early Saturday morning has claimed the life of an Opelika man.
59-year-old Kevin Scott Caldwell was traveling north on US Hwy 431. The accident happened around mile-marker 145 just before 3:00 a.m.
Authorities say Caldwell apparently lost control of his vehicle in a curve, left the roadway and overturned several times.
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris pronounced Caldwell dead at the scene at 3:30 AM. Harris says Caldwell died instantly from multiple blunt force injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Authorities say alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the accident and no other vehicles or injuries were involved.
The accident remains under investigation by the Lee County Coroner’s Office and the Alabama State Troopers of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.