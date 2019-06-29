Phenix City musicians try out instrument string recycling program

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Local musicians gathered at the American Guitar Boutique in Phenix City this morning to take advantage of a unique and environmentally conscious program.
Musicians were invited bring old instrument strings for recycling and get their electric or acoustic guitars restrung for free. In exchange for the restringing, American Guitar Boutique asked customers to bring-in non-perishable donations to benefit the local Lazarus Society Food Bank.
Old strings collected during the event will be recycled through the Playback recycling program.
Playback is the world’s first instrument string recycling program, launched through a partnership between musical instrument accessory manufacturer D’Addario® and international recycling company TerraCycle®.
“We’ve been searching for a solution for old string reuse after installing a new set on a guitar, so it’s great that D’Addario and TerraCycle are helping dealers confront this issue” says store founder, Michael Childree. “Recycling these strings, regardless of brand-name, will greatly minimize our store’s landfill contribution.”
