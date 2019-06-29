Valley Health helps local mothers with community baby shower

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Being a new mom can definitely be a stressful time in any woman’s life but this weekend Valley Health is helping to make sure local moms relax with plenty of good food, free gifts, and maybe even a little dancing.
On Saturday, Valley Health hosted their 5th annual Community Baby Shower. The fun, family-friendly event included a DJ, dancing, barbecue, games, snow cones and plenty of other fun activities to enjoy.
The event also offered the new or soon to be moms plenty of necessities, including free diapers, and free baby wipes.
