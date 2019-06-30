Columbus residents express frustration over closed public pools

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Ahead of the holiday, people in Columbus are voicing their dissatisfaction with Columbus Parks and Rec. after half of the community pools are closed for the second summer in a row. Many of them hoping something can be done to fix the problem.
“I’m just tired of seeing these leave the community and nothing comes back,” says Johnny Jackson.
Jackson says he’s lived in Columbus his whole life. He remembers spending summer days at the pool in his local community. It’s something he’s also wanting his children to experience, but he says he’s unable to do that because for the second year in a row the Shirley B Winston Pool is closed for the summer.
“On our side of town (East Columbus), we’ve lost three pools over the years. The Shirley Winston was the replacement for the three pools that we lost. If we lose this pool our side of town no longer have anywhere to go swim,” says Jackson.
Both the Shirley Winston and the Psalmond Road pool are closed, so Jackson created a GoFundMe Page for those in the community dedicated to repairs for the Shirley Winston Pool.
“I did not know it was closed. It should be open for our children. For all of the kids in the community. We need more. Especially in the summer time,” says Deborah Penn.
To accommodate for the closures, Columbus Parks and Rec. gave season passes to those who are affected to go to one of the open pools like Rigdon Park and Double Churches.
“But at the same time those passes, there’s a price for those passes. The pools being closed for the past two years means it’s not generating any revenue. With that being said funds have to come from somewhere,” says Jackson.
Columbus Parks and Rec. says one of the main reasons for the closures is aging infrastructure. They also say that in the future, both the Shirley Winston Pool and the Psalmond Road Pool could possibly become splash pads.
We’ve placed a number of calls to Hollie Browder the Director of Parks and Rec. for an interview and have not received a response.
