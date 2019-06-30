Death investigation underway on Luckie Street in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities in Columbus are investigating after a death on Luckie Street this weekend.
Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton confirms the body of a 70-year-old woman was found at a residence in the 2800 block of Luckie Street early this morning.
Columbus Police have been on the scene for most of the morning and have also blocked off a portion of the street as they investigate.
At this time, officials are not releasing details such as the woman’s identity or the cause of death. The woman’s body will be sent to Atlanta for an autopsy on Monday.
