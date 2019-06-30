Fort Benning hosts popular Independence Day celebration

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Hundreds of people from across the Chattahoochee Valley gathered at Fort Benning this weekend to celebrate our country and those who serve it.
Attendees enjoyed plenty of tasty food and drink options as well as fun activities including face painting, darts, ring toss, inflatable bounce houses, a petting zoo, and more.
Fort Benning also wowed the crowd with two intense skill demonstrations. The Silver Wings, Fort Benning’s Command Exhibition Parachute, performed a free-fall parachute demonstration and the Army’s elite Rangers demonstrated a high-speed insertion and extraction operation with a helicopter.
Another favorite for attendees was the music. The MCoE Band, Country music singer Bailey Bryan, and seven-time Grammy winner Lady Antebellum all took the stage to help celebrate.
It wouldn’t be a fourth of July celebration without fireworks and Fort Benning made sure to light up the skies with hundreds of beautiful fireworks.
Leaders and attendees alike say that while the event is a lot of fun, it is also important to celebrate our nation’s military and the sacrifices that they have made.
“I came out here to support her and support the troops and support the fourth of July, And not mention the importance of what the fourth of July means to our country," said one Attendee.
“Celebrating Independence Day is for the soldiers who have risked their lives to save ours.”
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.