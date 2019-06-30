LaGrange Police investigate after shots fired into an occupied vehicle

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange Police are currently investigating after they say an unidentified suspect shot into an occupied vehicle yesterday night.
At approximately 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to the 1500 block of Juniper Street in reference to shots being fired.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with two victims who reported that they were sitting in a parked vehicle when a dark colored four-door vehicle pulled alongside them and fired multiple shots into their vehicle. Police say the shots barely missing the occupants inside.
The only available suspect description was a “bi-racial male, approximately 18 years old, with bushy hair.”
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at (706)883-2603 or to call Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.
