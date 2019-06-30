LaGrange Police search for man accused of armed robbery near Johnson Street

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange Police are currently looking for one suspect accused of robbing a man at gunpoint near Johnson Street.
At approximately 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to the 200 block of Whitesville Street in reference to an armed robbery which had just occurred at a different location
Upon arrival, officers met with a male victim who reported that he had just been robbed at gunpoint at near Johnson Street, following a large gathering at that location. The victim told officers that the suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded his money before fleeing the scene.
Young described the suspect as a younger black male, wearing a Shaquille O’Neal Orlando Magics basketball jersey and a blue hat.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at (706)883-2603 or to call Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.