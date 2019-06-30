Motorcycle memorial ride held for slain Auburn police officer

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Hundreds of motorcyclists and supporters met in Montgomery Saturday morning for a memorial ride for the Auburn police officer killed in the line of duty in May.
Officer William Buchner, known as ATF, was a member of the Gunners Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.
The ride started at the Montgomery Harley Davidson and ended at Town Creek Cemetery in Auburn where Buchner is buried.
The president of the Gunners Motorcycle Club, Ruben Garza, said it is their job to make sure Buchner is never forgotten.
“The thing about him, back to his heart, he just kept on driving and one thing about him I’ll never forget Will. He means a lot to me. He’s not a friend. He’s a brother and that’s what I’m going to remember about him," Garza said.
A member of the Gunners Club in Houston even made the trip from Texas to show is support.
“Seeing this today, as I’m driving up front, I tried to look back in my rear view mirror and I couldn’t see, I couldn’t see the end of it and for that support I really thank the community," Garza described.
Jeff Persinger with Montgomery Harley Davidson organized the memorial ride.
“Anytime we have a brother go down or a sister go down, we’re going to come together as bikers, what bikers do, and we’re going to honor our fallen hero and that’s what we did here today," Persinger said.
Garza says they will continue to hold a memorial ride for Buchner every year.
