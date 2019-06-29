Police: Missing 7-year-old boy victim of accidental drowning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has located a missing 7-year-old boy, saying he was the victim of an accidental drowning.
According to MPD, police began a search for Khalil West in the area of 1700 South Perry St. Saturday afternoon, where he was last seen. At 5:30 p.m., police ended the search, saying the child was dead.
Out of consideration for the family, police have said no additional information is available at this time.
