Summertime Storms For Sunday!

Sunday looks very similar to Saturday, with more classic summertime storms firing in the afternoon hours. Rain chances will be on the way down for Monday into Tuesday as high pressure squashes rain chances, meanwhile, high temperatures look to soar into the mid to upper 90s. Combine that with high humidity values, and it will feel like the triple digits through 4th of July. It’s important to stay hydrated, and take breaks from the heat if you’re going to be outdoors this week, With that said, high pressure will break down by Independence Day, allowing for rain chances to return into next weekend. Tropics remain quiet, but it won’t stay that way as we head deeper into Hurricane Season.